BRIEF-Olam International posts qtrly profit attributable of S$ 143.8 mln
* Qtrly profit for the period attributable S$ 143.8 million versus S$113.6 million
April 11 Vincenzo Zucchi SpA :
* Reported on Friday FY net loss of 19.5 million euros ($22.25 million) versus loss of 34.1 million euros a year ago
* FY turnover of 92.9 million euros versus 100.2 million euros a year ago
($1 = 0.8764 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON/NEW YORK, May 14 Many companies outside the United States may not have cover for a recent computer-system attack, leaving them potentially with millions of dollars of losses because there has been relatively little take-up of cyber insurance, insurers say.