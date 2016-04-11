April 11 Monnari Trade SA :

* Said on Friday that it reported March 2016 revenue of about 17.3 million zlotys ($4.6 million), up about 6.13 percent year on year

* Preliminary Q1 revenue at about 51.8 million zlotys, up 21.31 percent year on year

($1 = 3.7618 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)