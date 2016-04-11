BRIEF-Ground International Development unit enters into subscription agreements
* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee
April 11 Taraf Gazetecilik :
* Reported on Friday FY revenue of 21.1 million lira ($7.41 million) versus 20.5 million lira a year ago
* FY net profit was 3.7 million lira versus 1.1 million lira a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 2.8465 liras)
* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee
* Q1 consolidated revenue of 266.32 million pesos , up 359 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: