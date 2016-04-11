April 11PGS Software SA :

* Said on Friday Q1 preliminary revenue was 17.7 million zlotys ($4.7 million), up 52 percent year on year

* Its management board recommends FY 2015 dividend of 0.4 zlotys per share

* Advanced dividend payment for FY 2015 in amount of 0.1 zlotys per share was already paid out

($1 = 3.7590 zlotys)