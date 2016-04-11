BRIEF-Ground International Development unit enters into subscription agreements
* Unit entered into subscription agreements with FR Guarantee
April 11PGS Software SA :
* Said on Friday Q1 preliminary revenue was 17.7 million zlotys ($4.7 million), up 52 percent year on year
* Its management board recommends FY 2015 dividend of 0.4 zlotys per share
* Advanced dividend payment for FY 2015 in amount of 0.1 zlotys per share was already paid out
($1 = 3.7590 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 consolidated revenue of 266.32 million pesos , up 359 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: