Publisher Houghton Mifflin may see gains -Barron's
NEW YORK, May 14 U.S. textbook publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co may see improvement in its shares because of cost cuts and investment in its business, Barron's said.
April 11 Dundee Precious Metals Inc :
* Dundee Precious Metals Announces First Quarter Production Results And Notice Of First Quarter 2016 Financial Results
* Sees 2016 silver production of 588,000 ounces - 708,000 ounces
* Sees 2016 ore milled 2,405,000 - 2,685,000 tonnes
* sees 2016 consolidated gold production 119,000 ounces - 139,000 ounces (not 119 ounces - 139 ounces)
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of the company.