BRIEF-People's Insurance Group Of China to apply for IPO and listing of 'A' shares
May 16 People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd :
April 12 H-Farm SpA :
* Said on Monday it signed an agreement with Cisco for 5 industry acceleration programs to assist Italian companies with the process of digital transformation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd :
LONDON, May 16 Average daily traded volume in the global currency market fell 5 percent in April from the previous month, according to data from settlement system CLS.