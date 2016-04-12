BRIEF-Lannett announces FDA approval for levocetirizine dihydrochloride oral solution, 2.5 mg/5 ml
* Lannett announces approval for levocetirizine dihydrochloride oral solution, 2.5 mg/5 ml (0.5 mg/ml)
April 12Paion AG :
* Announced on Monday successful completion of recruitment in the U.S. Phase III clinical trial of Remimazolam, an ultra-short-acting sedative/anesthetic, for procedural sedation in patients undergoing colonoscopy
* No drug-related serious adverse event has been reported
* Says its share trade to halt from May 17 as it plans to acquire 65 percent stake in health firm via share issue