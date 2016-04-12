April 12 Electroceramics SA :

* Said on Monday that on April 7, Baltic Ceramics SA sold 108,932,701 materialized shares and 2,214,400 de-materialized shares representing 5.62 percent stake in Electroceramics SA

* After transactions Baltic Ceramics SA does not own any shares of Electroceramics

* On April 7, Baltic Ceramics SA sold company's shares at 0.01 zloty per share

