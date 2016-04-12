Yahoo to buy back $3 bln shares
May 16 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
April 12 Lisi SA :
* Announced on Monday it had signed a Stock Purchase Agreementwith a subsidiary of Alcoa Inc. to acquire its Remmele Medical Operations for $102 million (90 million)
* Transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2016, subject to regulatory approvals and other customaryclosing conditions
* Performance Food Group Company announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock