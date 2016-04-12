BRIEF-Sinocare's share trade to halt as it plans to acquire stake via share issue
* Says its share trade to halt from May 17 as it plans to acquire 65 percent stake in health firm via share issue
April 12 Co Don AG :
* Revenue for Q1 of 2016 came to 1.635 million euros (previous year: 1.326 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Insys Therapeutics announces chief financial officer transition