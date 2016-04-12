Yahoo to buy back $3 bln shares
May 16 Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
April 12 Learn Africa Plc :
* FY loss before taxation 618.0 million naira versus profit of 3.0 million naira
* FY revenue 1.89 billion naira versus 2.21 billion naira
* Directors did not propose payment of dividend for the year ended 31 december 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1Svmi4w Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 16 Electronic signature service DocuSign said on Tuesday hackers had temporarily gained access to a database containing customer emails, which the company linked to a surge in phishing emails sent to its users.