BRIEF-Lupin and Lilly expand partnership in India
* Says Lilly will be responsible for manufacturing and importing the product
April 12 Csx Corp
* Revenue for Q1 declined 14 percent
* Continued low commodity prices, strong U.S. Dollar and energy market transition will challenge q2 and full-year 2016 performance
* Continue to expect full-year earnings per share to decline in 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Lilly will be responsible for manufacturing and importing the product
* UPS - offering C$750 million of 2.125% senior notes due 2024 - sec filing