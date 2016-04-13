OSLO, April 13 * On 7 April 2016, Strata Marine & Offshore AS, a company controlled by Oeystein Stray Spetalen, sold 22 million shares in Axactor AB (publ).

* After the transaction Spetalen and associated companies hold 43,736,999 shares, representing 6.67 percent of the total outstanding 656,214,360 shares of Axactor.