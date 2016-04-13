April 13 Mangold AB :

* Said on Tuesday had signed share transfer agreement to acquire Invest Kapitalförvaltning i Syd AB

* Purchase price is 6.0 million Swedish crowns ($740,741), plus potential additional payment of up to 3.0 million crowns

* Fixed purchased price will be paid partly in cash (3 million crowns) and partly through issue of 6,818 new shares at 440 crowns per share

* Potential additional payment of 3 million crowns to be paid in cash

* The seller is Roger Rosn via company, also CEO of Invest Kapitalförvaltning, who will join Mangold in Malmö office

($1 = 8.1000 Swedish crowns)