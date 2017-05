April 13Rubicon Partners SA :

* Said on Tuesday it resolved to issue up to 20,300 series I bonds at issue price of 1,000 zlotys ($265) per bond

* Resolved to issue up to 6,300 series J bonds at issue price of 1,000 zlotys per bond

($1 = 3.7730 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)