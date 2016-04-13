April 13 Pier 1 imports Inc :

* qtrly net sales $542.3 million versus $550 million (not qtrly sales of $535.7 versus $543.6 million)

* qtrly company comparable sales decreased 0.6% (a 0.3% increase on a constant currency basis)

* Revenue and earnings are expected to show only modest growth in fiscal 2017

* Sees fiscal 2017 company comparable sales growth, which includes E-Commerce, of approximately 1% to 3%

* Sees q1 2017 comparable sales down 3% to down 1%

* "expect to achieve stronger performance in second half of year and accelerate growth in fiscal 2018 and beyond"

* Sees q2 2017 comparable sales flat to up 2%

* Sees fiscal 2017 earnings per share in range of $0.42 to $0.50

* During q4 of fiscal 2016, company closed 24 stores and opened one

* Company expects to have approximately 20 store closures in fiscal 2017

* Sees q1 2017 loss per share $0.08 to $0.04

* Sees q2 2017 loss of $0.02 per share to earnings of $0.02 per share

* 'profitability in first half of fiscal 2017 will be impacted by investments in marketing, including return to television'

* Inventories at fiscal 2016 year end totaled $405.9 million , about 15% reduction versus $478.8 million of inventories at end of prior year

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 SHR $0.23