BRIEF-Symantec says it blocked nearly 22 mln WannaCry infection attempts across 300,000 endpoints
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally
April 13 Pier 1 imports Inc :
* qtrly net sales $542.3 million versus $550 million (not qtrly sales of $535.7 versus $543.6 million)
* qtrly company comparable sales decreased 0.6% (a 0.3% increase on a constant currency basis)
* Revenue and earnings are expected to show only modest growth in fiscal 2017
* Sees fiscal 2017 company comparable sales growth, which includes E-Commerce, of approximately 1% to 3%
* Sees q1 2017 comparable sales down 3% to down 1%
* "expect to achieve stronger performance in second half of year and accelerate growth in fiscal 2018 and beyond"
* Sees q2 2017 comparable sales flat to up 2%
* Sees fiscal 2017 earnings per share in range of $0.42 to $0.50
* During q4 of fiscal 2016, company closed 24 stores and opened one
* Company expects to have approximately 20 store closures in fiscal 2017
* Sees q1 2017 loss per share $0.08 to $0.04
* Sees q2 2017 loss of $0.02 per share to earnings of $0.02 per share
* 'profitability in first half of fiscal 2017 will be impacted by investments in marketing, including return to television'
* Inventories at fiscal 2016 year end totaled $405.9 million , about 15% reduction versus $478.8 million of inventories at end of prior year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 SHR $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.