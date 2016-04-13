BRIEF-Evolent Health prices upsized secondary public offering of class A common stock at $24.65 per share
* Announces pricing of upsized secondary public offering of class a common stock
April 13 Somoto Ltd
* Somoto reports preliminary results for the first quarter of 2016
* Sees Q1 revenue $8.9 million
* Somoto Ltd sees Q1 ebitda was at least $3.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Announces pricing of upsized secondary public offering of class a common stock
* Blocks 22 million attempted wannacry ransomware attacks globally