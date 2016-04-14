April 14Netgem SA :
* Announced on Wednesday FY 2015 net income group share of
1.4 million euros ($1.58 million) compared to loss of 2.3
million euros a year ago
* FY 2015 operating income is 1.6 million euros compared to
no operating income a year ago
* FY 2015 revenues reach 78.8 million euros, increasing by 9
percent year on-year
* Will propose at AGM on June 9 to maintain the annual
dividend to 0.15 euro per share for 2015
* For Q1 2016 reported consolidated revenue 19.0 million
euros, stable compared to 2015
Source text: bit.ly/1SBySzf
