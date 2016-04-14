April 14 Banco di Desio e della Brianza SpA (Banco Desio) :

* Said on Wednesday that Credito Valtellinese sc (Creval) , Banco Desio, and Canova Investissements Srl signed an agreement to sell their stake in Istifid SpA to Unione Fiduciaria SpA

* Unione Fiduciaria is expected to acquire the 100 percent of Istifid by the first days of May

* Creval and Banco Desio will be able to reinvest part of the consideration from the sale of Istifid shares by buying Unione Fiduciaria shares for up to 8 percent of its share capital

* Creval will increase its stake in Unione Fiduciaria to 7.72 percent and Banco Desio will buy a 2 percent stake in Unione Fiduciaria

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)