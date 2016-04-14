BRIEF-Qatar National Bank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 14.2 million pounds versus 16.27 billion pounds year ago
April 14 Banco di Desio e della Brianza SpA (Banco Desio) :
* Said on Wednesday that Credito Valtellinese sc (Creval) , Banco Desio, and Canova Investissements Srl signed an agreement to sell their stake in Istifid SpA to Unione Fiduciaria SpA
* Unione Fiduciaria is expected to acquire the 100 percent of Istifid by the first days of May
* Creval and Banco Desio will be able to reinvest part of the consideration from the sale of Istifid shares by buying Unione Fiduciaria shares for up to 8 percent of its share capital
* Creval will increase its stake in Unione Fiduciaria to 7.72 percent and Banco Desio will buy a 2 percent stake in Unione Fiduciaria
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi