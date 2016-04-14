Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 Alliance Data Systems Corp
* Says march average receivables $13.52 billion versus $13.54 billion
* Says march net charge-offs $57.6 million versus $ 176.4 million
* Alliance data provides card services performance update for march 2016
* Delinquency rate as of march 31, 2016 was 4.3 percent versus 3.9 percent last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".