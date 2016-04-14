April 14 BNP Paribas SA

* BNP Paribas says to reduce CIB staff in France by maximum 675 in a voluntary redundancy plan by 2019, to create 221 new CIB jobs

* BNP Paibas says to implement CIB reorganisation on country by country and case by case basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)