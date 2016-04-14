Boeing Co signs defense, commercial deals with Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
April 14 Entergy Corp :
* Entergy intends to refuel pilgrim nuclear power station in Massachusetts next year
* Intends to refuel pilgrim nuclear power station, then cease operations on May 31, 2019
* Entergy Corp says decision to cease operations of Pilgrim narrows previously announced shutdown timeframe of 2017-2019
* Entergy Corp says decision to remain in operation for another 3 years means that Pilgrim will conduct a refueling outage in spring of 2017
* 2015 refueling outage resulted in a $70 million investment in plant, including $25 million in new equipment
* Planning for decommissioning to begin with formation of dedicated team of individuals with both decommissioning and pilgrim plant experience Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Boeing Co said on Sunday it had signed a number of defense and commercial deals with Saudi Arabia including for the sale of military and commercial aircraft.
CANNES, France, May 21 Ben Stiller once again plays Dustin Hoffman's son, this time alongside Adam Sandler in an intellectual comedy that Hoffman hopes audiences will find funny rather than just "interesting".