April 14 Entergy Corp :

* Entergy intends to refuel pilgrim nuclear power station in Massachusetts next year

* Intends to refuel pilgrim nuclear power station, then cease operations on May 31, 2019

* Entergy Corp says decision to cease operations of Pilgrim narrows previously announced shutdown timeframe of 2017-2019

* Entergy Corp says decision to remain in operation for another 3 years means that Pilgrim will conduct a refueling outage in spring of 2017

* 2015 refueling outage resulted in a $70 million investment in plant, including $25 million in new equipment

* Planning for decommissioning to begin with formation of dedicated team of individuals with both decommissioning and pilgrim plant experience