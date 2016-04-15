April 14 JD.Com Inc

* JD Daojia and Dada to merge, forming highly integrated O2O platform

* Upon closing, newly formed company will continue to operate its crowdsourcing delivery platform under Dada brand

* O2O supermarket platform will continue using JD Daojia brand

* JD.com will receive approximately 47.4 pct of new co's equity in exchange for JD Daojia business

* JD.com will pay $200 million in cash

* Philip Kuai, CEO of Dada, and Zhijun Wang, President of JD Daojia, will serve as CEO and President of new company