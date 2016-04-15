April 15 Bringwell AB :

* Said on Thursday the Supreme Court had granted leave to appeal in Cederroth case

* Earlier, the Court of Appeal had upheld the previous judgment that Bringwell was obliged to pay damages of 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.46 million) to Cederrot, plus legal costs

