April 15LifeWatch AG :

* Said on Thursday accepted offer from back-stop investor for ordinary capital increase

* Announces that a back-stop investor, Aevis Victoria SA , has provided a guarantee to purchase any shares remaining unsubscribed in the ordinary capital increase being proposed to the shareholders at Annual General Meeting of April 15, 2016

* Said proposed ordinary capital increase will involve subscription rights being granted to all shareholders

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)