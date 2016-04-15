April 15 Industrial Milk Company SA (IMC) :

* Said on Thursday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of $140.4 million versus $138.3 million a year ago

* FY 2015 operating profit was $58.6 million versus $45.8 million a year ago

* FY 2015 net profit was $14.8 million versus  a loss of $46.5 million a year ago

* Said export sales accounted 74 percent of total sales in 2015

* The group maintains its land bank expansion strategy for years 2016 to 2020, plans to increase land bank to 206.7 thousand hectares in 2020

* Said intends to keep focus on growing limited number of highly profitable export-oriented crops

