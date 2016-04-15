April 15 Wasko SA :

* Said on Thursday that it received from District Court in Warsaw a copy of the lawsuit filed by Poland's Chief Inspector of Road Transport against the company for an outstanding payment of a debit note in the amount of 50.67 million zlotys ($13.3 million)

* Said the lawsuit concerns the agreement from Aug. 2, 2012, for the delivery and installation of recording equipment in vehicles for 3.9 million zlotys

* Said the court proceedings were launched on March 31, 2016

($1 = 3.8230 zlotys)