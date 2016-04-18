BRIEF-Traditional Therapy Clinics acquires 3 franchise clinics
* Combined purchase price for these new clinics will be paid in cash by ttc and totals RMB 28.45 million
April 18 Ab Science SA :
* Said on Sunday, it launched a share capital increase by way of accelerated book building
* The Private Placement is capped at 956,025 shares, to be issued immediately or following the exercise of any instrument giving access to the share capital
* AB Science intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for the funding of its general needs and to finance its clinical development program
* The settlement date, on which the new ordinary shares will be delivered to the investors against payment, is expected to be April 20, 2016
WASHINGTON, May 22 Cyber security firm Symantec said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was responsible for the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted operations at hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.