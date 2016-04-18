April 18 Sonagi SGPS SA :

* Said on Friday that in FY 2015 it reported a net profit of 22.3 million euros ($25.2 million) versus 5.1 million euros a year ago

* FY 2015 sales and services of 10.6 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago

