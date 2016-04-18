BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range
April 18 Sonagi SGPS SA :
* Said on Friday that in FY 2015 it reported a net profit of 22.3 million euros ($25.2 million) versus 5.1 million euros a year ago
* FY 2015 sales and services of 10.6 million euros versus 5.2 million euros year ago


($1 = 0.8863 euros)
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture