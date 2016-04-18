BRIEF-Bravura Solutions signed long-term contract with Stanlib Wealth
* Bravura confirms its fy17 forecasts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 Equitier SA :
* Reported on Friday prelim. Q1 revenue of 325,400 zlotys versus 659,650 zlotys ($173,400) a year ago
* March 2016 revenue was 72,800 zlotys versus 123,200 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8047 zlotys)
* Bravura confirms its fy17 forecasts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 23 At least 10 people are believed to have died after a reported blast at a concert venue in the northern English city of Manchester, which police are treating as a possible terrorist incident, the BBC reported on Tuesday.