April 18 Carnival Corp :

* Carnival corporation continues talks with Cuba, now accepting bookings for Cuba voyages from all travelers on its fathom brand

* Remains optimistic cuba will allow cruise ships to operate in same manner as airline charter operations to Cuba

* Fathom will begin sailing its 704-passenger Adonia luxury cruise ship to Cuba every other week starting on may 1

* Company to delay Cuba voyages if decision is delayed