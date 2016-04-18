Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
April 18 Open Text Corp :
* Open Text Corp says transaction purchase price is approximately $170 million
* Opentext signs definitive agreement to acquire certain customer experience software assets of HP Inc
* Customer experience software business being acquired is expected to generate between $85 mln and $95 mln of annualized revenues
* Open Text Corp says deal expected to be immediately accretive and be on Opentext operating model within first 12 months after closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation over a corruption scandal, said he would not step down even if he was formally indicted by the Supreme Court.