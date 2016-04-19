BRIEF-Challenger reconfirms FY17 Life COE guidance
* Reconfirms FY17 life COE guidance – mid-point of $620m to $640m range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 (Reuters) -
* China sovereign fund to seek control of $8 bln Yum unit - Bloomberg
* China Investment Corp has expressed interest in buying majority stake in Yum! Brands Inc China unit - Bloomberg Source: (bloom.bg/1Sr6ypp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Exchanged contracts to sell 105 Phillip Street, Parramatta; property has been sold for $229 million to a Charter Hall Joint Venture