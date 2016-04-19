April 19Onxeo SA :

* Reported on Monday the final data from a study aiming to confirm the mechanism of action of Livatag

* Results demonstrated that the bio-distribution of oxorubicin Transdrug (Livatag) nanoparticles showed a preferential affinity for the liver and an increased exposure in plasma compared to free doxorubicin

