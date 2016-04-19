BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical to acquire stake in US firm Occulo Holdings
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 36.6 percent stake in U.S. firm Occulo Holdings for $12 million
April 19Onxeo SA :
* Reported on Monday the final data from a study aiming to confirm the mechanism of action of Livatag
* Results demonstrated that the bio-distribution of oxorubicin Transdrug (Livatag) nanoparticles showed a preferential affinity for the liver and an increased exposure in plasma compared to free doxorubicin
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 36.6 percent stake in U.S. firm Occulo Holdings for $12 million
May 23Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd : * Says it completes acquisition of Henan-based medicine unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/0n3fo7 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)