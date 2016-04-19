BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 2.78 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
April 19 EC2 SA :
* Said on Monday that its management recommends FY 2015 dividend of 0.21 zloty gross per share
* In Sept. informed about its 2015-2017 dividend plans
($1 = 3.7996 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 3 billion won worth of its 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 789,887 shares of the company at 3,798 won/share as of May 23