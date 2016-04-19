BRIEF-Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics shares to debut trade on May 25
* Shenzhen Sunnypol Optoelectronics shares to debut trade on May 25 - Shenzhen stock exchange
April 19 Etablissements Fauvet Girel SA :
* Reported on Monday a Q1 revenue of 104,400 euro vs 68,700 euro ($77,775) a year ago
* FY net revenue of 322,100 euro vs 34,900 euro a year ago
* FY operating profit of 60,600 euro vs loss of 57,200 euro a year ago
* FY net loss of 280,900 euro vs profit of 658,600 euro a year ago
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on May 25