BRIEF-Global Sources enters into amalgamation agreement
* Global sources enters into definitive amalgamation agreement
April 19 ATM Grupa SA :
* Said on Monday that its shareholders have resolved to approve FY 2015 dividend payment of 0.22 zloty per share or 18.5 million zlotys ($4.9 million) in total
($1 = 3.8062 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 23 SMA Solar, Germany's largest solar group, saw its order backlog increase by more than 3 percent in April from March to 646 million euros ($727 million), its chief executive told shareholders on Tuesday at the group's annual general meeting in Kassel.