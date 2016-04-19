BRIEF-Zhejiang Xianju Pharmaceutical to acquire stake in US firm Occulo Holdings
* Says it signs agreement to acquire 36.6 percent stake in U.S. firm Occulo Holdings for $12 million
April 19 Biofrontera AG :
* Said on Monday that capital increase resolved on March 29, 2016 was several times oversubscribed
* Said new shares could be fully placed by executed subscription rights and additional subscription requests
* Said subscription requests have exceeded the number of offered new shares by more than three times
* Sais net proceeds of approx. 4.9 million euros ($5.55 million) will be used to cover operational expenses of company and further development of marketing company's main product Ameluz
Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd : * Says it completes acquisition of Henan-based medicine unit