April 19 Biofrontera AG :

* Said on Monday that capital increase resolved on March 29, 2016 was several times oversubscribed

* Said new shares could be fully placed by executed subscription rights and additional subscription requests

* Said subscription requests have exceeded the number of offered new shares by more than three times

* Sais net proceeds of approx. 4.9 million euros ($5.55 million) will be used to cover operational expenses of company and further development of marketing company's main product Ameluz

