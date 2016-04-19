April 19 JR Holding SA :

* Said on Monday that along with two persons and one entity it set up a new company, StepCloser SA

* The new firm has capital of 100,000 zlotys ($26,331.73)

* JR Holding acquired 40 pct stake in StepCloser

* The company has been set up to promote and grow further StepCloser program

* The program helps foreigners to settle down in Krakow and Lesser Poland

* JR Holding provides 2.0 million zloty funding for the program

* The founders of StepCloser plan to list it on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange once it has increased its value

($1 = 3.8036 zlotys)