BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 2.78 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
April 19 Ansaldo STS SpA :
* Reported on Monday Q1 revenue of 291.2 million euros ($329.75 million) versus 284.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 net result reclassified of 21.3 million euros versus 17.7 million euros a year ago
* Q1 net result of 19.7 million euros, up 11.3 pct year on year
* Order backlog at March 31 at 6.42 billion euros versus 6.43 billion euros year ago
* New orders at March 31 at 311.3 million euros versus 347.1 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1WBcgFc
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8831 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.78 billion won contract to provide display inspection equipment
* Says 3 billion won worth of its 2nd series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds have been converted into 789,887 shares of the company at 3,798 won/share as of May 23