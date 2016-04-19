BRIEF-DE&T signs contract worth 5.69 bln won
* Says it signed a 5.69 billion won contract to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 19 Temenos Group Ag :
* Says announces strong start to 2016 with Q1 total software licensing revenues up 53 pct
* Q1 non-IFRS EBIT up 29 pct (c.c.) and IFRS EBIT up 155 pct (c.c.) y-o-y
* Non-IFRS revenue was $129.4 million for Q1 2016 up from $104.3 million in Q1 2015
* Q1 IFRS revenue for was $129.1 million, up from $102.0 million in Q1 2015
* Q1 IFRS EBIT was $12.4 million
* Reconfirms guidance for 2016 Source text - bit.ly/1rfoNlW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Paytm Payments Bank to open 31 branches in first year (Adds details on bank, context)