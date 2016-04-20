April 20 Milestone Medical Inc. :
* Said on Tuesday that on April 15, under a share exchange
agreement, Milestone Scientific Inc acquired 8,180,050
shares of Milestone Medical Inc
* 8,180,050 shares represent 37.18 pct of total number of
votes on Milestone Medical's general meeting of shareholders
* At present, Milestone Scientific Inc holds 19,175,000
shares of Milestone Medical constituting 87 percent of total
number of votes
* On April 18, Wand Tao transferred all 2,600,000 shares
held in Milestone Medical representing 11.82 pct of total number
of votes on Milestone Medical's general meeting of shareholders
* On April 18, Zhang Lidong transferred all 2,000,000 shares
held in Milestone Medical representing 9.09 pct of total number
of votes on Milestone Medical's general meeting of shareholders
* On April 18, Zhu Yun transferred all 1,600,000 shares held
in Milestone Medical representing 7.27 pct of total number of
votes on Milestone Medical's general meeting of shareholders
* Zhu Yun sold 1,600,000 company's shares for the average
price of $0.83 per share (total $1.3 million) result of share
exchange agreement regarding 800,000 shares in Milestone
Scientific, Inc
