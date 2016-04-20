April 20 Zodiac Aerospace Sa
* Says may need to modify 6,000 seats after talks with FAA,
already provisioned in results
* Zodiac Aerospace CEO says does not wish to give guidance
for 2016/17 at this stage
* Zodiac Aerospace CEO says believes management can deliver
targets, refers questions on his future to the board
* Zodiac Aerospace CEO says company has tackled a crisis,
would not have been possible to anticipate impact in a single
announcement
* Zodiac Aerospace says plans to reach target of 8 shipsets
a month for A350 lavatories as early as April
* Zodiac Aerospace says aircraft seat delays have been
reduced to days, rather than months
* Zodiac Aerospace CEO says doubts industry will switch
business model towards seats supplied directly by jetmakers
(Reporting By Tim Hepher)