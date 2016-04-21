April 21THERAMetrics holding AG :

* Generated revenues of 13.8 million euros ($15.58 million) and net loss of 8.5 million euros for year ended Dec. 31, 2015, compared to revenues of 16.2 million euros and net loss of 10.2 million euros for year ended Dec. 31, 2014

