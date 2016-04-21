BRIEF-Formpipe receives order from Hillerød municipality worth SEK 4.4 million
* FORMPIPE RECEIVES ORDER FROM HILLERØD MUNICIPALITY WORTH SEK 4.4 MILLION
April 21 (Reuters) -
* Former WWE star Joanie Laurer also known as Chyna has passed away - Facebook Post Source: (bit.ly/1NCuE99) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* FORMPIPE RECEIVES ORDER FROM HILLERØD MUNICIPALITY WORTH SEK 4.4 MILLION
LONDON, May 15 The impact of the ransomware attack in Britain is much the same as it was but the government is monitoring the issue and will hold a meeting of its emergency committee at 1600 GMT on Monday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said.