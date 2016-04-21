BRIEF-SORL Auto Parts Q1 earnings per share $0.36
* Sorl auto parts reports a 37.4% increase in sales and a significant increase in eps for the first quarter of 2017
STOCKHOLM, April 21 Cloetta :
Cloetta Q1 operating profit 108 mln sek Cloetta says net sales for quarter increased by 3.4 per cent to sek 1,358m (1,313)
MOSCOW, May 15 Russian bank VTB will be patient over the troubles of Croatian company Agrokor , VTB's Chief Financial Officer Herbert Moos said on Monday.