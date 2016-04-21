BRIEF-Hao Wen Holdings says quarterly turnover was about RMB11.1 mln
* Turnover group for three months ended 31 March 2017 was approximately RMB11.1 million representing an increase of approximately 226.6%
April 21Curasan AG :
* Said on Wednesday decided on capital increase under exclusion of subscription rights in amount of approximately 10 percent of share capital
* Said share capital will be increased by 943,604.00 euros ($1.07 million) to 10,379,646.00 euros
* Said placement price was at 1.20 euros per share
* Net proceeds from capital increase of approx. 1.1 mln euros are to finance further internal and external growth of company, particularly in the US and China
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8851 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Turnover group for three months ended 31 March 2017 was approximately RMB11.1 million representing an increase of approximately 226.6%
* Q1 NET PROFIT 316,695 ZLOTYS VERSUS 444,318 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO