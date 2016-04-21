April 21ADO Properties S.A. :

* Said on Wednesday successfully placed 3,499,999 new shares, generating gross proceeds of approx. 100 million euros ($112.93 million)

* Proceeds to be used for continued growth by acquiring further residential portfolios in Berlin in line with its strategy

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)