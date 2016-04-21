UPDATE 1-Thai banks cut loan rates, c.bank eyes higher credit growth
* Says loans may grow 4-6 pct this year vs 2 pct in 2016 (Adds details, banks' lending rate cuts)
April 21ADO Properties S.A. :
* Said on Wednesday successfully placed 3,499,999 new shares, generating gross proceeds of approx. 100 million euros ($112.93 million)
* Proceeds to be used for continued growth by acquiring further residential portfolios in Berlin in line with its strategy
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says loans may grow 4-6 pct this year vs 2 pct in 2016 (Adds details, banks' lending rate cuts)
May 15 Al Ramz Corporation Investment and Development: