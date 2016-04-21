April 21 Bankinter SA :

* Says expects to take advantage of new TLTROs ECB funding lines, sees positive impact of around 8 million euros ($9.03 million) from lower financing costs for 2016

* Says expects net interest income to post "low single digit" growth rates in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8858 euros) (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)