April 21 Unibail-Rodamco SE :

* Reported on Wednesday that it has successfully placed two bonds

* Places one 500 million euros ($564.50 million) bond with an 11-year maturity and a 1.125 pct coupon

* Places one 500 billion euros bond with a 20-year maturity and a coupon of 2.0 pct

* These issuances attracted more than 5 billion euros of demand in less than 2 hours

* Also simultaneously launched a tender offer on 8 of its existing bonds

* Tender offer period is expected to end April 26, 2016

